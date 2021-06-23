California offset issuance maintains snail’s pace as monthly total drops to 3-year low

Published 22:49 on June 23, 2021 / Last updated at 22:49 on June 23, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

California doled out nearly 170,000 compliance offsets this week as the June monthly issuance figure dropped to a three-year low amid a string of small issuances, according to government data released Wednesday.