Senior Analyst, NZ Ministry for the Environment – Wellington

Our purpose – He taiao tōnui mō ngā reanga katoa – a flourishing environment for every generation – be part of this exciting journey.

We are looking for a Senior Analyst to support us in our work in international climate change forums and United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) negotiations. This is your chance to represent New Zealand and contribute to the global effort on climate change.

This role require you to work closely with a number of teams in the Climate Change Directorate, but will have a strong outward facing focus too, including with the UNFCCC, other countries’ governments, iwi/Māori, central government agencies including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT), industry groups and the private sector.

This is a permanent, full-time position. It will require international travel and some work outside of normal business hours.

We would be open to considering secondments for this position.

Ngā pūkenga me ngā wheako | Skills and experience

We are looking for people with experience in policy development and implementation who can deliver quality work in a fast-paced environment. It would be an advantage, but not essential, if you have background in international policy, multilateral environment agreements, or similar, and experience in climate change policy advice.

You will also bring:

experience providing policy advice to senior leaders and Ministers

excellent writing skills, with the ability to provide concise, well-constructed written reports

demonstrated project management skills, with the ability to identify and manage risks

experience delivering quality work in a fast-paced environment

the ability to see the “big picture” and understand the strategic context of projects

an agile and adaptive approach, with a desire to make a difference

commitment to developing your cultural capability and capacity in te ao Māori.

Mō mātou | About us

The Ministry’s purpose – He taiao tōnui mō ngā reanga katoa – a flourishing environment for every generation.

We offer:

a flexible by default approach to support your work-life balance

agile working, allowing you variety and challenges across the organisation as we work as ‘One MfE’

generous leave entitlements

training to competently and effectively engage with Māori as our Treaty Partner, this includes te reo me ona tikanga Māori courses

active social club and employee networks, including a Māori staff network

opportunities for development and education.

A key priority for the Ministry is Te Ao Māori. This means we work with our Treaty partner to advance Māori priorities for the environment and for environmental success. We will be confident and coordinated in our ongoing engagement with Māori and lead the natural resources system in engaging for success with tangata whenua. We will grow our capability and capacity to accurately reflect Māori views in our work.

An organisational priority is that we accurately reflect Te Tiriti o Waitangi and Te Ao Maori into our everyday work, by living our Te Ao Hurihuri Strategy through capability and capacity building.

We embrace diversity and inclusion and are committed to equal opportunities. What’s important to us is ‘he rau kotahi tangata’ – embracing our multiple talents – by harnessing our diversity and being inclusive. We actively encourage applications from all backgrounds.

Click here to apply directly by completing the online application form and submit your CV and cover letter. Note: your cover letter will be a key part of our assessment process, so please highlight how your experience relates to the key skills required for this role.

If you require further information about this position please contact Meredith Davis at meredith.davis@mfe.govt.nz

Salary range – $101,802 pa to $124,424 pa. Appointment within this range will be based on skills and experience.

Rā Katinga | Applications close: Tuesday, 6 July 2021