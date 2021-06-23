Tianjin to hold pre-compliance carbon auction on June 29
Published 09:58 on June 23, 2021 / Last updated at 09:58 on June 23, 2021 / China, China's Pilot Markets / No Comments
The Tianjin municipal government will auction off 1.5 million CO2 allowances on June 29, the day before the annual compliance deadline.
The Tianjin municipal government will auction off 1.5 million CO2 allowances on June 29, the day before the annual compliance deadline.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.