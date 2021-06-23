UPDATE – New Zealand auction clears at record high price
Published 01:22 on June 23, 2021 / Last updated at 06:18 on June 23, 2021 / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments
New Zealand sold all 4.75 million carbon allowances on offer at its second ETS auction on Wednesday, with the price clearing at NZ$41.70 ($29.27), a record price before the secondary market surged as a reaction.
Updates with comments and reactions from market participants
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.