UPDATE – New Zealand auction clears at record high price

Published 01:22 on June 23, 2021  /  Last updated at 06:18 on June 23, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, New Zealand  /  No Comments

New Zealand sold all 4.75 million carbon allowances on offer at its second ETS auction on Wednesday, with the price clearing at NZ$41.70 ($29.27), a record price before the secondary market surged as a reaction.

