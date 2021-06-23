UPDATE – New Zealand auction clears at record high price

New Zealand sold all 4.75 million carbon allowances on offer at its second ETS auction on Wednesday, with the price clearing at NZ$41.70 ($29.27), a record price before the secondary market surged as a reaction.