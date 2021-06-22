Pennsylvania Republican claims RGGI violates US Constitution, state lacks authority to join carbon scheme
Published 19:50 on June 22, 2021 / Last updated at 22:44 on June 22, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments
A Pennsylvania Republican lawmaker questioned the legality of the existing RGGI cap-and-trade programme on Tuesday, while saying the power sector scheme faced “historic litigation” if it allows the Keystone State to join next year.
