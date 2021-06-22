RFS Market: RIN prices bounce back on opened gasoline arbitrage

Published 12:48 on June 22, 2021 / Last updated at 17:48 on June 22, 2021 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

US biofuel credit (RIN) prices pared back roughly half their losses sustained in recent days as market participants pointed to a higher soybean oil values and a reopened import window for gasoline.