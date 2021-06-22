Asia Pacific > Japex, J-Power take steps to generate JCM offsets from Indonesian CCS projects

Published 15:03 on June 22, 2021  /  Last updated at 15:03 on June 22, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, Japan, Other APAC  /  No Comments

Japan Petroleum Exploration Co. (Japex) and major power company J-Power have signed separate agreements with Indonesia’s state-owned Pertamina to earn carbon credits under the Joint Crediting Mechanism from CCS projects.

