Australia Market Roundup: Regulator mints 665,000 offsets as Nationals drama casts fresh doubt on net zero target
Published 13:09 on June 22, 2021 / Last updated at 13:09 on June 22, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments
Australia’s Clean Energy Regulator has issued almost 665,000 new carbon credits, while the optimism that Australia will set a 2050 net zero target this year – which some analysts say has been instrumental in pushing ACCU prices to record high levels – might be in question after the junior Coalition partner this week ditched its leader for being too pliant on climate.
Australia’s Clean Energy Regulator has issued almost 665,000 new carbon credits, while the optimism that Australia will set a 2050 net zero target this year – which some analysts say has been instrumental in pushing ACCU prices to record high levels – might be in question after the junior Coalition partner this week ditched its leader for being too pliant on climate.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.