Australia Market Roundup: Regulator mints 665,000 offsets as Nationals drama casts fresh doubt on net zero target

Published 13:09 on June 22, 2021 / Last updated at 13:09 on June 22, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments

Australia’s Clean Energy Regulator has issued almost 665,000 new carbon credits, while the optimism that Australia will set a 2050 net zero target this year – which some analysts say has been instrumental in pushing ACCU prices to record high levels – might be in question after the junior Coalition partner this week ditched its leader for being too pliant on climate.