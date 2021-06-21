Business Development Advisor for Carbon Markets, Global EverGreening Alliance – Melbourne

OVERVIEW OF ORGANISATION

The Global EverGreening Alliance (The Alliance) is an international NGO which coordinates the development and implementation of massive-scale environmental restoration and sustainable agricultural intensification projects around the world.

The organisation was established by its members to facilitate a collaborative approach to the global problems of food insecurity, rural poverty, climate change and land degradation, and to develop and implement long-term solutions at a globally significant scale.

Its core members include World Vision, CARE International, Oxfam, Catholic Relief Services, Conservation International, The Nature Conservancy, the World Resources Institute and The World Agroforestry Centre.

POSITION SUMMARY

The organisation is seeking a highly talented and motivated Business Development Advisor for Carbon Markets, with strong stakeholder engagement, relationship management, research of resourcing and partnerships opportunities for carbon programs and proposal writing skills to support the Head of Business Development and the Grants and Partnerships Team. Due to a significant part of the organisation’s work occurring outside normal Australian business hours (to align with international time-zones), flexible working hours can be negotiated. Full-time or part-time applicants considered (3-5 days per week).

THE SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATE WILL BE:

Addressing poverty and climate change through land restoration, reforestation and regreening.

Operating in support of the Head of Business Development and the Grants and Partnerships Team to identify, develop and secure new funding opportunities for the organisation, particularly in relation to carbon markets.

Working with multiple private (corporations, corporate foundations, grant-making foundations, investment funds) and institutional agencies, governments, and research bodies for carbon programs.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES AND DUTIES

Business Development

Identifying funding opportunities for development by the organisation and submitting them to the Head of Business Development Manager to assess suitability

Contributing to the development of diverse income streams related to carbon markets, including grant funding, co-financing, public-private partnerships, impact investing and commercial investment.

Analysing and summarising the engagement strategies, policies, guidelines and funding opportunities of relevant stakeholders, including corporations, corporate foundations, grant-making foundations and investment funds.

Providing strategic and tactical advice on funding trends and emerging opportunities in the carbon markets aligned to the organisation’s growth strategy.

Providing advice to key individuals, including the Head of Business Development and the CEO, on global funding trends and opportunities.

Working closely with the Head of Business Development and the Grants and Partnerships Team to ensure coordination and alignment between opportunities and the requirements of implementing organisations, local partners and in-country governments.

Creating resourcing and business development opportunities across a diverse portfolio of carbon programs.

Building solid relationships with internal and external stakeholders.

Developing and maintaining business development and fundraising strategies.

Identifying, researching, monitoring and reporting upon new and existing funding opportunities, ensuring a consistently high level of prospecting and pipeline activity.

Ensuring all identified opportunities are included in a consolidated and centrally accessible database of funding opportunities.

Maintaining accurate and up-to-date information on all submissions, projects and funders.

Providing the Head of Business Development with strategic intelligence and pipeline data for the revenue forecasts and updates.

Supporting the Head of Business Development in establishing, achieving and reporting on annual income targets, strike rate targets and securing multi-year funding partnerships.

Supporting the development of carbon programs submissions, ensure compliance with funders and appropriate international carbon standard requirements and that applications are submitted on time and meet all legal, financial and organisational approval and delegation requirements.

Liaising with the Grants and Partnerships Team and the Implementation Team to ensure that all stakeholders are kept up to date with upcoming projects and the results of grants/donations/investments, including review of technical and financial reports before submission to the funders.

Creating business cases, including detailed carbon and financial modelling, and professional documents that are tailored to the needs and interests of diverse external stakeholders, including potential funders/investors.

Conducting persuasive presentations and facilitate co-design sessions with prospective partners.

Representing the organisation as required, including by participating in functions, meetings and relevant industry events to maintain contacts and communications with peer and partner organizations and funders to build relationships, as required.

KEY SELECTION CRITERIA

Minimum 3 years’ experience in researching funding/investment opportunities for carbon programs, managing pipelines, writing tenders, business cases, investment proposals and commercial pitches.

High level of business acumen and experience in business development and funds acquisition.

Excellent interpersonal and communications skills, including the ability to engage, build and manage relationships with stakeholders both internally and externally, and with people from diverse backgrounds, with diplomacy and tact.

Demonstrated knowledge and understanding of large corporate, philanthropic. institutional and development actors as well as of carbon, climate and environment-related markets.

Well-developed planning, research and organisational skills.

Demonstrated ability to broker strategic relationships, partnerships and opportunities.

Excellent proposal writing and presentation skills.

Well-developed time management skills and an ability to prioritise tasks, manage heavy workloads, and meet deadlines under competing priorities.

Demonstrated problem solving skills, a ‘can do’ attitude, and an ability to work independently, and as an effective team member to achieve shared goals.

Strong sense of ownership, accountability and commercial acumen with regards to growing the organisation’s business.

Tertiary qualifications in Communications, International Relations, Public Relations, Marketing, Business or related field would be an advantage.

Working experience overseas will be considered an asset.

CONDITIONS OF APPOINTMENT

The Global EverGreening Alliance has zero tolerance to child abuse, discrimination, harassment and workplace bullying. All staff, including volunteers, are required to sign an acknowledgement and adhere strictly to the organisation’s child protection and other policies. In addition, the successful applicant will need to agree to an Australian Police Record Check and either provide or successfully apply for a Working with Children Check.

HOW TO APPLY

You must have the right to work in Australia to apply for this job.

To apply for this role, please apply through Seek being sure to include both your resume and a cover letter.