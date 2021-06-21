Speculators’ WCI allowance holdings rise toward 100 Mt, CFTC data shows
Published 22:38 on June 21, 2021 / Last updated at 22:38 on June 21, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
Speculators’ California Carbon Allowance (CCA) positions inched closer to 100 million over the prior week, as allowance prices under the linked WCI programme peaked at a fresh all-time high amid new financial interest, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Monday.
Speculators’ California Carbon Allowance (CCA) positions inched closer to 100 million over the prior week, as allowance prices under the linked WCI programme peaked at a fresh all-time high amid new financial interest, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Monday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.