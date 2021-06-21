Speculators’ WCI allowance holdings rise toward 100 Mt, CFTC data shows

Published 22:38 on June 21, 2021 / Last updated at 22:38 on June 21, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Speculators’ California Carbon Allowance (CCA) positions inched closer to 100 million over the prior week, as allowance prices under the linked WCI programme peaked at a fresh all-time high amid new financial interest, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Monday.