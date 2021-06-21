Americas > JP Morgan lays out carbon offset push with forest company acquisition

JP Morgan lays out carbon offset push with forest company acquisition

Published 19:02 on June 21, 2021  /  Last updated at 19:02 on June 21, 2021  /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Aviation/CORSIA, International, New Market Mechanisms, New Zealand, REDD, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

JP Morgan Asset Management announced the purchase of a forest management and timberland investing company on Monday, with the New York-headquartered financial services firm seeking to become an “active participant” in growing carbon credit markets.

