California gasoline consumption hits 14-month high in April as demand nears pre-COVID levels
Published 18:41 on June 21, 2021 / Last updated at 18:41 on June 21, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
California fuel usage continued to edge back towards pre-pandemic levels in April, as monthly gasoline demand rose to its highest in 14 months, according to US Energy Information Administration (EIA) data released Monday.
California fuel usage continued to edge back towards pre-pandemic levels in April, as monthly gasoline demand rose to its highest in 14 months, according to US Energy Information Administration (EIA) data released Monday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.