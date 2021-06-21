California gasoline consumption hits 14-month high in April as demand nears pre-COVID levels

California fuel usage continued to edge back towards pre-pandemic levels in April, as monthly gasoline demand rose to its highest in 14 months, according to US Energy Information Administration (EIA) data released Monday.