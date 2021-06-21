Market Development Manager, Gold Standard – US/Canada/Europe

Position Title: Market Development Manager, reporting to Director of Communications

Position Location: Remote working – US/Canada East Coast, will consider Europe based; proximity to international airport required

General Terms of Reference

Gold Standard is a standards body and thought leader that promotes the best that can be achieved in climate and development projects. It was established in 2003 by WWF and other international NGOs as a best practice standard to ensure projects that reduced carbon emissions under the UN’s Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) also delivered sustainable development benefits. Gold Standard now has a broad NGO Supporter Network and 1400+ projects in over 80 countries, creating billions of dollars of shared value from climate and development action worldwide.

Gold Standard is now a benchmark standard and policy thought leader in both compliance and voluntary carbon markets, and is broadening its scope to corporate climate action and sustainable finance. This involves developing standards and guidance to unlock key aspects of targets and reporting, certifying projects and programmes and sharing and advocating for best practices.

We’re looking for someone who believes in high ambition and is committed to making integrity mainstream in carbon markets and broader sustainability efforts. You will have a chance to shape and advance inspiring and exciting opportunities underway to help make carbon markets work harder for climate mitigation and sustainable development impact and raise the bar for corporate climate action.

Primary Responsibilities – Development

1. Contribute to Gold Standard’s market development strategy, including competitive analysis

2. Advocate for Gold Standard solutions among corporates and represent Gold Standard at corporate sustainability events

3. Manage corporate partnerships and partner integrations to Gold Standard’s marketplace platform

4. Liaise with Head of Environmental Markets to assess policy developments and market trends that inform needs for Gold Standard’s project pipeline

5. Liaise with Chief Technical Officer to understand technical developments that can support private sector actors

6. Inform and develop communications and thought leadership in support of market development outreach, with support of broader communications team

7. Contribute to event planning and hosting

Required Skills and Experience

5 years of management experience (Manager or Senior Manager) in outreach and development

Excellent knowledge of corporate sustainability issues; carbon market experience highly valued

Confidence in presentation skills; demonstrated ability in public speaking

Outstanding stakeholder engagement skills and ability to identify and assess new opportunities

Knowledge of tech and e-commerce a plus

Excited by complexity, responding with agility and creative thinking

A desire to make a difference in the world and commitment never to compromise integrity for opportunity

Good collaboration and communication skills with the ability to work with a range of staff based all around the world

Languages: the working language of the Foundation is English; fluency required, mother tongue preferred; other languages an asset

The ability to work legally in regions stated

Salary Range

The salary for this role will be commensurate with qualifications and experience.

Closing Date

Applications for this role will close on Monday 19 July 2021. We regret that we cannot confirm receipt of your application by email. Successful candidates will be contacted for an interview.

Applications

Please apply here via our recruitment system