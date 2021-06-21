Forest Carbon Credit Sales Manager, Coalition for Rainforest Nations – NYC

Are you a mission-driven business-to-business sales professional that cares about the climate and saving the world’s tropical rainforests? Do you have a successful track record and a growing network of sustainability leaders in companies across the USA, Europe and globally?

ORGANIZATIONAL OVERVIEW

CfRN is a well-established hybrid NGO/IGO that has supported rainforest nations around the world for over 15 years. We are currently in a period of growth, as stakeholders and donors increasingly recognize the importance of saving the rainforests and slowing the climate emergency. We offer policy support, technical training and in-country capacity building, as well as financial support to countries through the carbon markets.

In March of 2020, our REDD.plus carbon credits platform went live, hosting credits from Papua New Guinea – creating for the first time, global cross-sector availability of UNFCCC-verified, forestry carbon credits issued by a sovereign government (our credits are REDD+ Results Units “RRUs”). This is an historic step towards attracting capital at sufficient scale to preserve rainforests and reduce global carbon emissions. Now, the Coalition is onboarding more countries to the REDD+ platform and focusing on expanding access to forest carbon credits for corporations, foundations, municipalities and other sectors. And that is where you come in…

POSITION OVERVIEW

We are seeking a mission driven, B2B sales manager to sell UNFCCC forestry carbon credits with corporations. The sales manager will be expected to:

Sell forestry carbon credits to corporate, foundation, institutional and municipal customers and retire them through REDD.plus

Convert a demand pipeline of major global organizations into sales of these unique carbon credits.

Engage new potential buyers while deepening and broadening relationships as they develop

Create compelling sales materials in variety of formats to appeal to the target audiences

Help steward the new customers through the buying process to ensure a smooth and rewarding experience

As our new Sales Manager, you’ll be a key part of our REDD.plus team, a critical point of connection between our team and prospective customers, and your success will directly increase the goal of our not-for-profit.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Sales

Respond to inbound sales requests: taking calls with customers scheduled via our website. Follow up with customers. Take point on inbound sales work and conversions. Communicate customer feedback to the team. Communicate regularly and help manage relationships with existing customers

Marketing Track trends in the marketplace based on customer data, behaviors, and feedback. Organize and maintain our CRM Execute high-quality materials for client introductions, proposals, and any other relevant written material

Business Intelligence and Insight Keep current with all relevant industry trends to ensure the messaging for REDD+ Results Units is resonating with the target customers Stay abreast of political and philanthropic trends and ensure that Board and staff are informed of changes in legislation and other trends and initiatives that might impact giving

Events Represent CfRN / REDD.plus at appropriate carbon market events in order to expand our network.



QUALITIES & QUALIFICATIONS

The ideal candidate will:

Experience with B2B sales within the carbon markets

Knowledge of carbon markets and/or forestry carbon credits.

Demonstrated experience organizing and maintaining CRMs in an effective manner.

Excellent communication skills with both internal and external stakeholders.

Be a self-starter with a growth mindset; be curious, organized and driven, used to working in changing market conditions

Collaborate well with a passionate staff, and coordinate and be comfortable managing multiple projects at the same time

Have a deep commitment to combatting climate change and protecting the world’s tropical rainforests

Qualifications and experience include:

Bachelor’s degree, with Master degree preferable, plus 7+ years sales experience

Experience in activities related to climate and environment

Well-developed writing, interpersonal and organizational skills

Demonstrated ability to work effectively with, and quickly gain the respect and support of, various constituencies, including a customer’s management team, active board members, other senior leadership, program directors and others who may control the budget for your product / service.

Experience as an effective communicator who is articulate and persuasive in both the spoken and written word; must be adept at crafting sales materials and making sales presentations

Additional attributes:

You are highly collaborative

You have demonstrated experience meeting deadlines.

You are results-oriented and thrive within a small, fast-paced culture.

You embrace opportunity and are able to demonstrate flexibility and creativity in your approach.

Assessment

Conversion of leads to closed sales.

Conversion of new sales to recurring sales.

Customer satisfaction scores from your accounts.



LOCATION & REPORTING

New York City – with flexibility for working from home and an ability and willingness to travel (safely, of course!)

REMUNERATION

The salary for this position will be competitive for a commercial role in a non-profit organization. It will have the potential for additional income based on performance. The compensation will be dependent on experience, which will be discussed and vetted throughout the interview process.

BENEFITS

We offer a comprehensive benefits package including:

Paid time off

Medical, dental, vision insurance

Casual work environment

Open to consider a commission on sales of direct accounts

DIVERSITY

CfRN is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

ABOUT CFRN

The Coalition for Rainforest Nations is a US 501c3 not-for-profit established by forested tropical countries to collaboratively reconcile forest stewardship with economic development. Its assists tropical governments, communities, and peoples to responsibly manage their rainforests. It is the co-architect of the UNFCCC REDD+ mechanism and is headquartered in New York

TO APPLY

Send cover letter, resume and salary range to ameeta@cfrn.org with “REDD.plus – Sales Manager- Application” in the subject line. Visit our website, https://www.rainforestcoalition.org/.