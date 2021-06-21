Senior Advisor, Natural Climate Solutions, First Climate – Zurich/Frankfurt

As a leading provider of climate neutrality solutions, First Climate is actively involved in the development and implementation of projects to preserve and increase carbon stocks in forests, soil and other ecosystems. As a member of our Natural Climate Solutions (NCS) team, you will play a key role in sustainable NCS projects benefiting the global climate and their local environment.

Your Responsibilities:

Source, assess and contract NCS activities

Develop and manage NCS portfolios for clients

Develop and implement NCS strategies and services for clients

Coordinate the development and implementation of NCS activities

Advise our clients on their climate strategies

Your Profile:

You have a Master’s degree in forestry, agronomy or environmental sciences and at least 3 years of professional experience in NCS. You have sourced and developed certified carbon removal projects under recognized carbon credit standards. You have a track record in providing strategic advisory to investors and buyers of carbon removals on their NCS activities. Being acquainted with tools and technologies regarding GIS and remote sensing is a plus. You are a self-motivated individual with entrepreneurial spirit, enjoy working in intercultural teams and are fluent in German and English. Spanish skills are a plus.

Our Offer:

Responsibility in a growing, competent and enthusiastic team

An entrepreneurial, creative environment

Diverse and demanding tasks

A place to grow your expertise in a dynamic, growing market with an international focus

Sustainability and impact as core drivers

How to Apply: Click Here