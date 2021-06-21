Head, Agricultural Climate Solutions, First Climate – Zurich

As a leading provider of carbon offset solutions, First Climate is actively involved in the development, financing and implementation of projects to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and increase carbon stocks in agriculture. As the Head (m/f/x) of our Agricultural Climate Solutions (ACS) team, you will play a key role in enabling sustainable projects which benefit farmers, the global climate and their local environment, in Europe and globally.

Your Responsibilities:

Source, assess and structure ACS programs

Lead ACS programs through the carbon certification cycle

Coordinate the development and implementation of ACS activities

Advise our clients on their ACS strategies

Lead and grow our ACS team

Your Profile:

You have a Master’s degree in agronomy, environmental sciences (or comparable) and at least 5 years of professional experience at the intersection of agriculture and the environment. You bring in-depth expertise in practical approaches to reduce agricultural emissions, for example related to nitrogen fertilisation, soil carbon, or enteric methane. Experience in certifying GHG emission reductions under recognized carbon standards is a strong plus. You have expertise in tools and methodologies to quantify and monitor emissions. You are a self-motivated individual with entrepreneurial spirit, enjoy working in intercultural teams and are fluent in English and German.

Our Offer:

Responsibility in a growing, competent and enthusiastic team

An entrepreneurial and creative environment

Diverse and demanding tasks

A place to grow your expertise in a dynamic market with an international focus

Sustainability and impact as core drivers

How to Apply: Click Here