Intern, Consulting, First Climate – Frankfurt

First Climate Markets AG is a leading international service provider in carbon and renewable energy markets. As a specialist, we cover the entire value chain from project development to commercialization. With more than twenty years of market experience, we are one of the pioneers in this field. We are firmly established as a leader in our core markets.

In the area of carbon management, the existing market potential is outstanding, and the development prospects are excellent. To realize this potential, we are looking for you as a new member of our dynamic and international team. You will be working with the Consulting Team.

Key Responsibilities:

Support consultants

– with the calculation of Corporate and Product Carbon Footprints

– along the projects management as CDP and Science Based Target mandates

Self-reliant calculation of CO2-balance sheets/reports

Supporting the development of the IT-platform for CO2-calculations

Response of customer inquiries and support with internal requests

Research activities in the CO2-sector & knowledge management

Specific Requirements:

The ideal candidate has a technical or sustainability management university background and a minimum of 6 months working experience in business development and sales. You are a proactive, structured and independently working team player who is well versed in using MS Excel, Word and Outlook. You have a communicative, resilient and teachable personality which enables you to easily interact equally with colleagues and customers in an appreciative manner. Proficiency in German and English are essential, any other languages are a plus.

What We Offer

You can expect a well-positioned company in a growing market with a committed, motivated team and flat hierarchies. Expect good work environment and first-class development perspectives in the field of climate protection.

How to Apply: Click Here