Americas > British Columbia forestry offset protocol would render projects unviable -stakeholders

British Columbia forestry offset protocol would render projects unviable -stakeholders

Published 23:50 on June 18, 2021  /  Last updated at 00:10 on June 19, 2021  /  Americas, Canada, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

A high maximum credit contribution to a contingency account is among the factors threatening the economic viability of British Columbia’s proposed forestry carbon offset protocol (FCOP), trade associations and project developers told Carbon Pulse.

A high maximum credit contribution to a contingency account is among the factors threatening the economic viability of British Columbia’s proposed forestry carbon offset protocol (FCOP), trade associations and project developers told Carbon Pulse.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software