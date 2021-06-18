British Columbia forestry offset protocol would render projects unviable -stakeholders
Published 23:50 on June 18, 2021 / Last updated at 00:10 on June 19, 2021 / Americas, Canada, Voluntary Market / No Comments
A high maximum credit contribution to a contingency account is among the factors threatening the economic viability of British Columbia’s proposed forestry carbon offset protocol (FCOP), trade associations and project developers told Carbon Pulse.
A high maximum credit contribution to a contingency account is among the factors threatening the economic viability of British Columbia’s proposed forestry carbon offset protocol (FCOP), trade associations and project developers told Carbon Pulse.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.