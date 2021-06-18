WCI auction volume edges down slightly for August sale, with further reductions expected for Q4

Published 20:11 on June 18, 2021 / Last updated at 20:37 on June 18, 2021

The Q3 California-Quebec auction will include slightly fewer allowances than the May quarterly sale, while the final WCI auction of 2021 is slated to see a more significant reduction, according to an auction notice published Friday afternoon.