SK Market: KAUs extend losses in rush to avoid cancellations
Published 12:13 on June 18, 2021 / Last updated at 12:13 on June 18, 2021 / Asia Pacific, South Korea / No Comments
South Korean carbon permits fell another 8% on Friday to hit their lowest since Dec. 2015, as sellers remained desperate to offload KAUs to boost the number of allowances they can bank into next year.
