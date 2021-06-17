Media Communications Officer, ShareAction – London

Type of position: One year contract with possibility for extension

Hours: Full-time – 35 hours

Salary: £25,000 – £28,000 per annum + 8% pension (non-contributory) and benefits including a healthcare scheme

Reporting to: Media Communications Manager

Application Deadline: 28 June 2021 (9am)

The Media Communications Officer will help to drive responsible investment and sustainable corporate activity by raising the visibility of ShareAction’s research and campaigns through the media. You will help us to build strong relationships with journalists by identifying new contacts, managing existing relationships, improving our internal processes and producing quality content for press audiences.

This is an opportunity to join a fast-growing organisation which is having real impact in raising corporate and investor standards on climate change, public health, workers’ rights and other topics of critical importance.

You will have the opportunity to develop personal relationships and secure media coverage with the world’s leading media organisations. ShareAction has excellent links with outlets such as the Financial Times, Guardian, Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg and Reuters.

We are a friendly group of incredibly passionate campaigners, researchers and communicators, with a strong commitment to supporting new colleagues and building a positive workplace culture. You will be supported to develop your communications skills and knowledge of sustainability issues and you will be recognised for your contributions to our success. ShareAction is a fantastic place to work and we’re looking for someone who can build on our culture by bringing a positive attitude and a people-first approach to everything they do.

Key responsibilities

You will be working closely with ShareAction researchers and campaigners across the organisation to help amplify their work and raise their profile in the media

You will assist in building existing and new relationships with journalists by identifying new contacts, organising press lists and providing high quality responses to press requests

You will be drafting press releases and other written materials to communicate ShareAction’s work in an accessible and engaging manner

You will assist with planning, executing and evaluating media campaigns

After receiving training, you will pitch stories to journalists and facilitate incoming requests for interviews

You will monitor & report on media coverage to ShareAction staff

You will have many opportunities to contribute new ideas to help us improve processes, content and identify new communications opportunities

Person specification

We are looking for a passionate, determined individual, with the following experience and skills:

ESSENTIAL:

You have a positive, outgoing personality, able to quickly build new relationships and support colleagues working under pressure;

Some experience of communications work. Press experience is ideal, but digital experience is also valued;

Genuinely interested in the sustainability issues we work on such as climate change, public health and workers’ rights;

You must have a natural flair for communications. We’re looking for someone with exceptional English written and verbal communication skills, the ability to tell a story, and excellent attention to detail;

You need to possess strong analytical skills. Much of our content is complex, and it is key that you can digest this information in order to turn it into accessible, engaging content for journalists;

You are highly organised, with the ability to handle multiple tasks, changing priorities and deadlines in a fast-paced environment.

DESIRABLE:

Press contacts in the fields of sustainability or finance;

Experience of securing media coverage;

Knowledge of the financial system;

Research experience;

Digital communications skills (web content management, design, multimedia);

Experience of CRM systems, ideally Salesforce, and mailer systems such as MailChimp;

Basic Knowledge of data protection regulations/GDPR;

Experience of working with Microsoft Officer 365, particularly SharePoint.

