Senior Campaigns Officer, ShareAction – London

Key Information

Contract type: Permanent

Who it reports to: Campaigns Manager – Networks

Salary: £27,500 – £31,000 dependent on experience + 8% pension contribution

Deadline for applications: 21 June, 9am

Interview dates: week commencing 28th June

Start date: Between 23rd August and 6th September

Background

ShareAction and the global system of finance.

It is said that “money makes the world go around” but the global financial system in its current form is in danger of making our world a very inhospitable place indeed for future generations.

Though it has lifted many out of poverty, today the global financial system has an oversized impact on many of the existential challenges we face. Biodiversity loss is such an example, as is climate change and the growing gap between rich and poor in terms of both income and health. Investment, lending and insuring decisions can enable destructive and exploitative industries or they can support a transition to a more sustainable way of living and use of precious resources. The latter approach is known as responsible or ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) investment.

ShareAction’s vision is of a world where the financial system serves our planet and its people. Our mission is to define the highest standards of responsible investment and to drive change until these standards are adopted worldwide. We work towards our mission by:

advocating for change in the investment industry using our research and rankings

campaigning with allies to strengthen investor stewardship and change corporate behaviour

pushing for public policy reform to transform the financial system

Job Description

We are looking to hire a Senior Campaigns Officer to support ShareAction’s work to educate and mobilise individual people in support of our mission. This is a fantastic opportunity to support people-driven change at the heart of the financial system. The successful applicant will be part of our Networks team – which works to drive support for our mission across key audiences.

Specifically, you will play a key role in ShareAction’s growing work to file shareholder resolutions. This is one of our trademark campaigning tactics, which sees individuals and investors come together to campaign for changes at the biggest companies. We’ve had significant recent success filing resolutions at Barclays, HSBC and Tesco, on climate and health topics.

Alongside this, you will work on other projects which support our work with individuals. This will include education projects, our AGM activism project, as well as campaigns targeting investors and policymakers.

This is a varied role, which allows you to gain insight into the exciting world of campaigning in the financial system, and to play a part in ground-breaking campaigns to challenge investor and corporate behaviour.

Key responsibilities:

Shareholder Resolutions:

You will support teams and groups across the organisation by coordinating the filing of shareholder resolutions, with the oversight of the Campaigns Manager – Mobilise individuals to file shareholder resolutions, by working with our Communications Team to promote them to our existing supporter base, and by building links with partner organisations and grassroots campaigns to reach new potential filers

Guide individuals through the shareholder resolution filing process on our dedicated web platform, by delivering training sessions, providing 121 support and by producing campaign resources

You will manage communications with our network of shareholder resolution co-filers, including events and support by phone, email, and in person, in order to keep them engaged in our work

Other work with individuals:

With the oversight of the Campaigns Manager, you will build campaigns and projects that contribute to individuals supporting ShareAction’s mission

You will support individuals to take a range of actions in support of ShareAction’s mission by delivering training sessions, providing 121 support and by producing campaign resources

Depending on funding we hope that you will have line management responsibilities for a junior staff member who will support our shareholder resolutions work during the peak of activity (Sep – Jan)

Please note that this list isn’t exhaustive and the role might change slightly form time to time.

Person specification

We are looking for a passionate, determined individual, with the following experience and skills:

ESSENTIAL:

Excellent organisational skills;

Ability to handle multiple tasks, changing priorities and deadlines in a fast-paced environment;

Experience leading projects, or leading clearly defined deliverables within a project;

Strong attention to detail;

Experience of delegating to and project-managing others (as employees or volunteers);

Strong interpersonal skills with ability to work as part of a team and across teams;

Ability to communicate and build good relationships with external stakeholders with a high level of enthusiasm and professionalism;

Excellent written and oral communication skills;

Good knowledge of Microsoft Office 365 applications;

DESIRABLE:

Experience of line management;

Experience of campaigning for a social or environmental cause;

Good understanding of and/or interest in how the corporate, banking and financial sectors impact on health, work and climate outcomes;

Experience of working with CRM systems, ideally Salesforce;

Experience of using Engaging Networks;

Basic knowledge of data protection regulations/GDPR.

