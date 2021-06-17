African countries back Egypt to host COP27 UN climate talks

Published 15:12 on June 17, 2021 / Last updated at 15:21 on June 17, 2021

Egypt is poised to host next year’s UN climate summit after receiving endorsement from the African Group of Negotiators on Climate Change (AGN) this week, according to government officials and media reports.