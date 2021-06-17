Dominion seeks approval of RGGI rate case by July amid calls for further analysis
Published 22:57 on June 17, 2021 / Last updated at 22:57 on June 17, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments
Dominion Energy has asked the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) to approve its RGGI rate request next month, while an environmental group continued to advocate for more long-term analysis of carbon market compliance options despite the utility’s pushback.
