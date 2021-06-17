SK Market: KAUs fall to fresh 5-year low as buyers call the shots
Published 09:49 on June 17, 2021 / Last updated at 09:49 on June 17, 2021 / Asia Pacific, South Korea / No Comments
South Korean carbon permits slumped 9.7% in Thursday trade to hit their lowest levels since Feb. 2016, as buyers are faced with a market flush with supply.
