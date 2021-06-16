Americas > California offset prices hit historic discounts as CCAs surge

California offset prices hit historic discounts as CCAs surge

Published 23:02 on June 16, 2021  /  Last updated at 23:02 on June 16, 2021  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

California Carbon Offset (CCO) discounts are widening as California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices spike amid a flurry of speculative interest, with some traders observing limited demand for credits.

California Carbon Offset (CCO) discounts are widening as California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices spike amid a flurry of speculative interest, with some traders observing limited demand for credits.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software