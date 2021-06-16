S&P Global Platts adds carbon neutral LNG to voluntary offset assessment portfolio

Published 12:26 on June 16, 2021 / Last updated at 14:42 on June 16, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Australia, China, China's Offset Market, EMEA, International, Japan, Other APAC, South Korea, Voluntary Market / No Comments

S&P Global Platts on Wednesday began assessing prices for carbon neutral LNG to tend to the growing interest across global energy markets to bundle carbon credits with LNG shipments.