Carbon Assets Portfolio Manager, KliK – Zurich

The Foundation for Climate Protection and Carbon Offset KliK supports programs to reduce greenhouse gases in Switzerland and abroad with the aim of contributing to Swiss climate goals.

To strengthen our team, we are looking for a:

Carbon Assets Portfolio Manager (80 – 100%)

Your duties: Develop and manage the KliK portfolio of Article 6.2 greenhouse gas mitigation programs globally. Support the Directors Carbon Procurement in the acquisition of suitable programs. Guide program owners and consultants through the relevant processes to ensure authorization and implementation of programs under the respective bilateral agreements between Switzerland and the transferring countries. Support the negotiation of contracts such as consultancy contracts and mitigation outcome purchase agreements (MOPA). Manage and maintain the internal data management system and be the link to the IT department.

You will be working in Zürich closely with the team and under the supervision of a Director Carbon Procurement. You exchange with the team daily in German and with partners and consultants mainly in English.

Your profile: creative, resourceful, and problem solving with a completed university degree and at least three years of relevant professional working experience. In addition, we expect:

Team oriented person with a flair for numbers

Responsible, proactive, and forward-looking work style

Ability to deal with several complex tasks at the same time

Proficient in German and English. Knowledge in French, Spanish or other languages are a plus

Excellent IT understanding

We offer an exciting work environment with a high degree of freedom and possibilities in an evolving market. Occasional travel may be required.

How to Apply: If you are interested in this position, please send your CV and motivation letter by 17 July 2021 close of business to: bewerbung@klik.ch. You may approach Michael Brennwald (michael.brennwald@klik.ch / +41 44 224 60 01) for further information about the position.

Start of assignment as soon as possible.

Organisation Website: https://www.klik.ch/offene-stellen