International Relation Manager, KliK – Zurich

The Foundation for Climate Protection and Carbon Offset KliK supports programs to reduce greenhouse gases in Switzerland and abroad with the aim of contributing to Swiss climate goals.

To strengthen our team, we are looking for a:

International Relation Manager (80 – 100%)

Your duties: Develop and maintain the channels, through which the KliK Foundation promotes, identifies, supports programs worldwide and operates respective platforms in partner countries. This involves a variety of formats ranging from websites, newsletters, virtual events, and physical appearances on international conventions thereby supporting the sourcing program activities of the KliK Foundation.

You will be working in Zürich closely with the team, and under the supervision of a Director Carbon Procurement. To stay on top of the events you exchange with the team daily in German to react on developments and shape the international appearance (website, virtual and in-person events) of the KliK Foundation. You consult with the Head of Communications to ensure consistency with the corporate identity.

Your profile: creative, resourceful, and ambitious individual with at least five years’ experience in the international arena of carbon markets, or comparable fields in energy or certificates. In addition, we expect:

Relevant track in promotion and communication in carbon related business.

Proficient in German and English. Knowledge in Spanish, French are a plus.

Rapid perception and ability to produce easy-to-understand content (text, picture, website)

Organisational talent working with several partners in communications and operations.

In possession of knowhow, skills, and network to fulfil your role independently.

A flair for people and eager to develop relations into various geographies and businesses.

We offer an exciting work environment with the means required to realise communication and development at scale. You will be able to execute your responsible work with a high degree of freedom.

How to apply: If you are interested in this position, please send your CV and motivation letter by 17 July 2021 close of business to: bewerbung@klik.ch. You may approach Mischa Classen (mischa.classen@klik.ch / +41 44 224 60 05) for further information about the position.

Organisation website: https://www.klik.ch/offene-stellen

Start of assignment as soon as possible.