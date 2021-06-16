Australia Market Roundup: EDL nets 440,000 ACCUs as AGL expands carbon neutral offering
Published 11:43 on June 16, 2021 / Last updated at 11:43 on June 16, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments
The Clean Energy Regulator has issued around 400,000 carbon credits to two landfill gas sites operated by EDL, while utility AGL on Wednesday announced it has expanded carbon neutral offerings to span its entire product line.
