Euro Markets: EUAs buckle under UK auction pressure, reach parity with British units
Published 20:49 on June 16, 2021 / Last updated at 01:18 on June 17, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments
EUAs gave back early gains on Wednesday as the fortnightly UK auction again weighed on Europe's carbon markets, with UK Allowances hitting a new low to trade at parity with their EU counterparts for the first time.
EUAs gave back early gains on Wednesday as the fortnightly UK auction again weighed on Europe’s carbon markets, with UK Allowances hitting a new low to trade at parity with their EU counterparts for the first time.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.