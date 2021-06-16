NZ Market: NZUs soar to new record high on bullish sentiment
Published 09:25 on June 16, 2021 / Last updated at 09:25 on June 16, 2021 / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments
New Zealand carbon allowances sped past NZ$41 ($29.27) in Wednesday trade, hitting yet another all-time high as anticipated ETS changes, limited supply, and pre-auction speculation have all helped push the spot contract up more than 11% since the beginning of the month.
New Zealand carbon allowances sped past NZ$41 ($29.27) in Wednesday trade, hitting yet another all-time high as anticipated ETS changes, limited supply, and pre-auction speculation have all helped push the spot contract up more than 11% since the beginning of the month.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.