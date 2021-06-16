Asia Pacific > South Korea’s ruling party leader pushes for stronger climate target

South Korea’s ruling party leader pushes for stronger climate target

Published 04:28 on June 16, 2021  /  Last updated at 08:49 on June 16, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, South Korea  /  No Comments

South Korea should set a 2030 emissions target of at least 40% below 2017 levels, the leader of the ruling Democratic Party said Wednesday, a move that would nearly double the country’s carbon-cutting efforts over the next decade.

