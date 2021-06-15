Massachusetts GWSA carbon auction settlement rebounds 20% even as bidding declines

Published 21:28 on June 15, 2021 / Last updated at 23:22 on June 15, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments

The auction clearing price in Massachusetts’ Global Warming Solutions Act (GWSA) cap-and-trade programme rebounded significantly at the June sale after hitting all-time lows earlier this year, though demand tapered off at the third quarterly auction, according to results released Tuesday.