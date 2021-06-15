S&P Global Platts launches VER assessments for nature, household offset projects

Published 18:22 on June 15, 2021 / Last updated at 18:22 on June 15, 2021 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Canada, China, China's Offset Market, EMEA, International, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

S&P Global Platts on Tuesday announced it has commenced assessments for two new categories of voluntary emissions reductions (VERs), building on the commodity price reporting agency’s existing carbon credit offering.