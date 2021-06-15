China > China’s Jiangxi province launches forest carbon offset programme

China’s Jiangxi province launches forest carbon offset programme

Published 07:40 on June 15, 2021  /  Last updated at 08:41 on June 15, 2021  /  China, China's Offset Market, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

The Jiangxi provincial government in China has released rules and regulations for a programme to create forest carbon credits for the voluntary market, specifying that international buyers are eligible to participate.

The Jiangxi provincial government in China has released rules and regulations for a programme to create forest carbon credits for the voluntary market, specifying that international buyers are eligible to participate.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software