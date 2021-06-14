UPDATE – Two California-registered offset projects seek transition to LCFS programme

Published 22:49 on June 14, 2021 / Last updated at 01:18 on June 15, 2021 / Americas, Canada, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

Two California Carbon Offset (CCO) projects are the most recent dairy digesters aiming to generate credits under the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) instead, according to documents published by regulator ARB.