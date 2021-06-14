Americas > Common CO2 pricing standard, large emitter alignment necessary across Canada –report

Common CO2 pricing standard, large emitter alignment necessary across Canada –report

Published 22:58 on June 14, 2021  /  Last updated at 22:58 on June 14, 2021  /  Americas, Canada, Carbon Taxes  /  No Comments

Providing a uniform standard of coverage for emissions sources and aligning large emitter programmes is necessary to improve the short- and long-term effectiveness of Canada’s patchwork landscape of carbon pricing systems, a report said Monday.

Providing a uniform standard of coverage for emissions sources and aligning large emitter programmes is necessary to improve the short- and long-term effectiveness of Canada’s patchwork landscape of carbon pricing systems, a report said Monday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software