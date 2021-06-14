Low Carbon Trader, BP – Chicago

About the job

Job Profile Summary

Role Synopsis

The Low Carbon Trader will trade carbon emission credits and options within the Low Carbon Trading (LCT) Team and will be integral to the success of bp’s low energy transition. This trader will manage compliance and entrepreneurial positions, as well as be responsible for pricing and supporting the low carbon origination activity in Trading & Shipping. As a trader on the LCT Team, you’ll work within a team environment and will support other LCT traders and originators and their activities related to biofuels and carbon offsets. This trader must contribute speculative trading strategies based on in depth analysis of fundamental and technical data. Ideally, you have experience trading derivatives, environmental credits, or products with exposure to environmental credits, and a deep understanding of associated fundamentals.

LCT trades environmental attributes that mitigate greenhouse gases. LCT products are associated with biofuels, stand-alone carbon markets such as cap and trade programs, or opt-in voluntary programs to meet Environmental, Social, and Governance commitments. LCT is a global team operating in Chicago, Houston, Calgary, London and Singapore.

Job Advert

Key Accountabilities



Manage & optimize trading exposure for compliance

Collaborate strategy and back-up the Low Carbon Emerging Markets Trader

Execute speculative trading strategies as liquidity allows

Manage risk for compliance, speculative and origination activity

Optimize the portfolio and build the portfolio positions within risk limits

Provide support to business development, supply, and marketing teams

Develop expertise in modeling cross commodity correlations and relationships

Generate entrepreneurial profit by taking positions in options, futures, and physical

Build trading execution tools

Essential Education



Bachelor’s degree required

Essential Experience And Job Requirements



Excellent integrity and character

Strong analytical skills, commercial mindset, and attention to detail

Solid understanding of options Greeks

Demonstrated knowledge of regulatory environment and processes

Control and compliance familiarity in a trading environment

Strong communications skills (written and verbal)

Ability to multi-task and prioritize independently

Self-starter, independent thinker, and willingness to develop solutions and opportunities proactively

Deep knowledge of North America energy markets

Desirable Criteria



Positive track record trading derivatives, environmental credits, and energy commodities

Ability to code and build models to support trading decisions

Entity

Trading & Shipping

Job Family Group

Supply & Trading Group

Relocation available

Yes – Domestic (In country) only

Travel Required

No

Time Type

Full time

Country

United States of America

About BP

TRADING & SHIPPING

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.

In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fuelled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy trader.

Join Us And Help Us Achieve These Goals By

developing and continuously evolving a globally diversified portfolio that accesses new markets, commodities and commercial opportunities

collaborating with our business groups to provide innovative commercial and marine solutions that add value to bp’s assets and flows

delivering high-quality earnings and creating an organisation that is swift to identify and optimise market insights

navigating a new era of energy for our planet, by sea

acting with respect and integrity at all times, with the people we work with and the markets we operate in

maintaining a comprehensive, rigorous and holistic risk control framework that ensures we operate in a safe, compliant and efficient way at all times

empowering the deep expertise and leadership of our people

Experience Level

Senior

Legal disclaimer

If you are selected for a position in the United States, your employment will be contingent upon submission to and successful completion of a post-offer/pre-placement drug test(and alcohol screening/medical examination if required by the role) as well as pre-placement verification of the information and qualifications provided during the selection process. The drug screen requires a hair test for which BP must be able to obtain a sufficient hair sample for analysis (~4 cm/1 ½” scalp, or > 2 cm/¾” body – arms & armpits/legs/chest)

As part of our dedication to the diversity of our workforce, BP is committed to Equal Employment Opportunity. Applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard for race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, veteran status, military status, age, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information or any other protected group status. We are also committed to providing reasonable accommodations for qualified individuals with disabilities and disabled veterans in our job application procedures. If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us or have one of your representatives contact us at BPUSApplicationAssis@bp.com ; or by telephone at 281.366.1999.

Read the Equal Employment Opportunity is the Law poster and the poster supplement – for more information about Equal Employment Opportunities. ( Spanish version )

BP is an equal employment opportunity and affirmative action employer. View our policy statement

Apply here