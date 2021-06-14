Euro Markets: EUAs give back gains after Germany releases allocation details
Published 19:20 on June 14, 2021 / Last updated at 22:44 on June 14, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments
EUAs climbed more than a euro early on Monday amid a strengthening energy complex, but reversed course after Germany revealed plans to hand out more free carbon allowances this year than had been expected.
