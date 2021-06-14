Technical Director (Carbon Markets), Climate Impact X – Singapore

Background

Climate Impact X (CIX) will be a Singapore-based global carbon exchange and marketplace that aims to scale the voluntary carbon market; through a joint venture to be established by DBS, SGX, Standard Chartered and Temasek.

CIX will connect an ecosystem of partners, leveraging satellite monitoring, machine learning and blockchain to enhance transparency, integrity and quality of carbon credits. This will empower corporations to take effective action and complement carbon reduction efforts as part of a holistic climate mitigation strategy.

CIX will offer distinct platforms and products that will cater to the needs of different carbon credit buyers and sellers. The Exchange will facilitate the sale of large-scale high-quality carbon credits through standardised contracts – catering primarily to MNCs and institutional investors. The Project Marketplace will offer a curated selection of NCS projects that can meet corporate sustainability objectives. Each project on the Project Marketplace will be supported by transparent impact, risk and pricing data.

For more information, please visit www.climateimpactx.com

Roles and Key Responsibilities

CIX is looking for a Technical Director with strong background and familiarity with technical standards in the carbon market, strategy and international policy. The Technical Director will work closely with members of the CIX International Advisory Council (IAC), which is a council formed with members in providing independent guidance, expertise and advice on quality, appropriate use of carbon credits, standards and integrity. The individual will report to the Head of Platforms and Experience.

Technical Director

Key responsibilities:

Lead aspects on defining quality and technical standards of carbon credits for various segments (NBS, renewables, cookstoves, etc.) while working closely with the sales and product teams

Lead regulatory or stakeholder engagements and strategy on evolving international policy (e.g. science-based targets, acceptance of credits)

Support CIX efforts to engage with global alliances (e.g. Taskforce for Scaling Voluntary Markets, Natural Climate Solutions Alliance) including participation in working groups, development of thought pieces, etc.

Provide thought leadership around CIX’s positioning vis-à-vis global developments (e.g. evolution of Article 6 as part of COP26)

Support the activities of the International Advisory Council (IAC), including proposals of composition of members and technical/industry experts to form the IAC

Act as a key liaison between CIX team and the IAC members, including developing, curating agenda and leading topics for discussions at regular IAC meetings

Provide CIX with insights on the global geopolitical situation, the new economy and global policy initiatives which may have an impact on the business and positioning

Provide input to the Head of Product when developing contract specifications to ensure quality is maintained

Develop perspectives of quality for non-carbon asset classes (e.g. plastic) and appropriate use of credits

Experience

An ideal candidate would bring the following experience to this role:

10+ years of working experience, preferably with strong carbon markets experience

Background in strategy, policy development, technical expertise in carbon or environmental markets

Experience working in a standards or registry or a VVB is a plus

Strong personal network and experience in business partnership development

Analytical and strong organizational skills, with excellent verbal and written ability

Meticulous and detail-oriented

Strong organisational, communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to work in a fast-paced, agile, and lean environment

How to Apply: Click Here