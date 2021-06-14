Business Analyst and Platform Manager, Climate Impact X – Singapore

Background

Climate Impact X (CIX) will be a Singapore-based global carbon exchange and marketplace that aims to scale the voluntary carbon market; through a joint venture to be established by DBS, SGX, Standard Chartered and Temasek.

CIX will connect an ecosystem of partners, leveraging satellite monitoring, machine learning and blockchain to enhance transparency, integrity and quality of carbon credits. This will empower corporations to take effective action and complement carbon reduction efforts as part of a holistic climate mitigation strategy.

CIX will offer distinct platforms and products that will cater to the needs of different carbon credit buyers and sellers. The Exchange will facilitate the sale of large-scale high-quality carbon credits through standardised contracts – catering primarily to MNCs and institutional investors. The Project Marketplace will offer a curated selection of NCS projects that can meet corporate sustainability objectives. Each project on the Project Marketplace will be supported by transparent impact, risk and pricing data.

For more information, please visit www.climateimpactx.com

Roles and Key Responsibilities

The Business Analyst and Platform Manager is an exciting hybrid role designed for a dynamic individual capable of leading business analysis to support the platform design functions and managing product delivery. The individual will be responsible for crafting customer journeys and capturing requirements for project implementation through to successful delivery.

The role reports directly to the Head of Platforms and Experience.

Business Analyst and Platform Manager

Key responsibilities:

Understand the commercial proposition of CIX, craft user journeys and influence the scope of delivery

Support product design and implementation, ensuring quality delivery of all assigned tasks including submission, testing and successful delivery of the projects

Collaborate with and contribute to product development work streams, working alongside product and UI personnel to represent the customer desires/wishes and identify opportunities to design features that improve the platform offering

Act as the primary product owner in managing the product backlog and development priorities

Act as the voice of the customer in the definition of innovative digital solutions

Develop feature lists, user stories, and roadmaps

Responsible for creating functional solution design, requirements traceability matrix, user and ith process flow documentation

Work with sales and product team to gain an understanding of user personas, pain points and journeys

Communicating with internal/external customers providing feedback, buyer/supplier opinions and recommendations back to business stakeholders

Gather and manage product feedback through surveys, concept testing, analytics tools, and testing

Design, monitor and report on product KPIs, and contribute to product documentation to develop knowledge base

Develop business cases and operating plans

Assist in the development of new business proposals

Provide insights into product, technology and market trends

Gather information on market competitors and analyze their sales and platform design methods

Identify and proactively manage stakeholders (both internal and external)

Develop materials, reports and slides for regular internal updates on project progress and market conditions to internal leadership team

Provide clear visibility and regular reporting of project status and key priorities via executive dashboards that include: project timelines, milestone tracking, risk/issue identification

Work closely with sales teams to gather feedback and improve experience

Work closely with Tech and delivery teams to implement new features

Experience

An ideal candidate would bring the following experience to this role:

7+years’ experience including role as business analyst, with expertise in area of digital products

Exchange and market experience preferred

Experience launching multiple exchange products preferred

Strong understanding of business analysis techniques and project delivery methodologies

Ability to turn business and product ideas into solutions

The ability to ensure the confidentiality of sensitive information and thrive in a fast-paced, intellectually demanding and service-oriented environment

Experience influencing cross-functional teams with a strong marketing and business mindset

An ability to think strategically and creatively

Superior interpersonal and communication skills

A diligent attention to detail and strong technical intuition

