Director of Forest Carbon Origination, Finite Carbon – Eastern US

About Finite Carbon

Fueled by a fundamental belief that forests are critical to mitigating climate change, Finite Carbon incentivizes the protection, restoration, and sustainable management of forests by connecting landowners to the global carbon market. With a focus on scale, we have delivered more than $500 million to landowners who have made long-term commitments to sustainable forest management on more than 3 million acres since 2009. We aim to deliver a further $1 billion to landowners by 2030. Our recently announced web-based platform, CORE Carbon, leverages satellite data and machine learning to democratize the carbon market and empower small landowners, non-profits, and communities across the globe to receive payments for implementing forest practices that store carbon. In November 2020, Finite Carbon became a bp Launchpad portfolio company, which gives us access to significant resources to support our ambitious growth plans.

About the Role

As the Director of Forest Carbon Origination, you will support the development of Finite’s growing portfolio of forest offset projects. In this role, you will partner with a rapidly growing team of 30 employees, including 13 full-time foresters who provide technical expertise and implementation capabilities in both the United States and Canada. We service a wide range of clients including Native American tribes and First Nations, land trusts, family forests, and institutional timber managers. Our solutions include project feasibility, inventory, modeling and documentation, verification oversight, timber-carbon decision support, and offset transactions. We pride ourselves on working as an advocate for these landowners and are committed to integrity and fair dealing in all our business interactions. We are seeking a like-minded individual who shares these same values to join us here at Finite Carbon.

What you’ll do

In this role you will partner with and support the origination team by building interpersonal relationships with forest landowners to help them understand their opportunities and evaluate their participation in compliance and voluntary carbon markets. You will assist in the transfer of inventory and GIS data for project feasibility and due diligence. You will help in the preparation and presentation of project proposals for new and existing clients. This position assists with the development and maintenance of company sales collateral including presentations, press releases, website, and social media. As Director, you will develop financial models for landowners to review potential revenue and long-term monitoring and maintenance costs.

You will travel as necessary to visit with new and existing clients, team meetings, and industry conferences.

What you’ll bring

Outstanding verbal and written communication skills.

Detail oriented – able to prioritize and manage time to meet deadlines.

Patience, persistence, and creativity in conveying complex information to diverse audiences.

Excellent stakeholder management skills.

Aptitude, innovation, and motivation to set targets and achieve results.

Experience using and maintaining social media and marketing platforms is desired.

Experience with GIS and forest analytics programs is a plus.

Experience or familiarity with client relations management software a plus.

If you are a forester, credential including state licensure and/or SAF Certified Forester or Association of Consulting Foresters membership is a plus.

Education:

Bachelor’s degree or advanced degree preferably in environmental studies, natural resource management, forestry, or a related field.

Experience:

Experience fostering relationships with landowners on forest management, land conservation, land trust protection, Native American forest lands, interactions with local and state forestry agencies, and/or natural resources extension.

Experience related to carbon offset standards and protocols and/or carbon markets.

Experience with forestry/natural resources policy.

Compensation and Location

Salary is commensurate with experience and responsibilities. Position includes a competitive benefits package. This position is to be based in the eastern US. Location is flexible, but there is a preference for this candidate to work from our headquarters in Philadelphia, PA or Tallahassee, FL office.

How to Apply: Click Here