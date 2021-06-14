Director, Corporate Climate Solutions – Arlington, VA

Conservation International (CI) has been protecting nature for the benefit of all for over 30 years. Through science, policy, and partnerships, CI is helping build a healthier, more prosperous and more productive planet.

POSITION SUMMARY

The Director, Corporate Climate Solutions successfully blends responsibilities in both technical advising on greenhouse gas (GHG) accounting, and account management for one or more high-level strategic natural climate solutions-focused corporate partnerships.

Situated within the Center for Natural Climate Solutions (NCS), they serve as the principal technical advisor to corporate partnerships and the organization on climate change, and particularly GHG accounting. The Director will provide technical expertise across a range of corporate partnerships on the robustness of GHG accounting and related climate change commitments, and advise on the credibility of associated corporate claims. They will also provide technical leadership for Conservation International’s internal GHG accounting and reporting efforts. They will serve as an internal and external authority on GHG accounting-related multistakeholder initiatives (e.g. the Science-Based Targets Initiative and GHG Protocol), coordinating and aligning internal perspectives on such methodologies.

The Director is also responsible, within the Center for NCS and across the organization, for providing relationship stewardship of one or more corporate partnerships. This includes serving as the main point of contact for the relationship; leading partnership strategy development and identification of growth opportunities; providing writing and editing support on proposals, reports, and other correspondence with partners; negotiating legal contracts and agreements; and supporting identification and development of internal and external communications opportunities.

This position does not directly supervise staff but may oversee the work of other team members on tasks as needed. This is a two-year position with the potential to extend.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Technical Advising

Provide technical leadership within CI on ideal commitments and performance of companies on GHG accounting (scopes 1-3) and reporting, including setting science-based targets

Lead and coordinate CI’s engagement in GHG accounting-related multistakeholder initiatives

Lead and contribute to comments or technical reviews of consultation documents from external partners on issues related to GHG accounting, corporate claims, and science-based targets

Advise on how the private sector can integrate natural climate solutions into climate strategies and plans

Review and provide input to corporate partnerships as needed on the robustness and credibility of GHG accounting and related climate change commitments

Lead internal CI efforts to sharpen the organization’s GHG accounting and reporting efforts

Account Leadership

Function as an account lead for one or more assigned high-level, strategic corporate partners

Lead the development and implementation of partnership strategies, including agreement negotiation, annual work plan development, in collaboration with CI staff across the organization

Manage and support the development of concept papers and proposals in support of corporate partner fundraising efforts

Ensure high-quality stewardship and management of existing corporate partnerships in the portfolio

Prepare partnership progress reports, and facilitate needed invoicing and contract developments in partnership with relevant staff

Other duties as assigned by supervisor

WORKING CONDITIONS

This position is based in Arlington, VA

Some travel required (~10-15% of time)

QUALIFICATIONS

Required

7-10 years of related work experience.

Bachelor’s degree or relevant combination of education and experience.

Demonstrated experience in applying greenhouse gas accounting methodologies for companies or other organizations.

Experience raising funds from and managing relationships with corporations and/or other institutional donors.

Knowledge of current trends in corporate sustainability.

Superb interpersonal skills, including the ability to listen, use diplomacy and tact, and build strong working relationships, particularly in matrixed organizational structures.

Well-developed written and oral communication skills, including demonstrated ability to analyze and synthesize complex information for lay audiences.

Preferred

Master’s degree in environmental management, corporate sustainability, business administration, international development, or related field.

Subject matter expertise on agricultural supply chains and/or natural climate solutions.

Experience preparing GHG accounts or establishing science-based targets.

Foreign language proficiency in Spanish, French, Portuguese, Chinese (Mandarin), or Bahasa.

How to Apply: Please click here to submit a resume and cover letter through the “Apply Now” button. Click Here to see all Conservation International Career Opportunities.

Conservation International Values

We expect that all employees will embrace the values of our organization.

Passion: Inspired by people and by nature, we are urgently compelled to drive change for a sustainable future.

Integrity: We are honest, transparent and accountable for our actions.

Teamwork: We work together as one CI, recognizing that inclusion, collaboration and cooperation are fundamental to achieving a healthy and prosperous world for all.

Respect: We respect each other and work to earn trust, valuing our diversity of cultures, talents, and experiences.

Courage: We pursue our vision, taking bold action, persevering and overcoming challenges.

Optimism: We are optimistic about the capacity of people to be caring, generous and brilliant, and believe that with partners, we can inspire humanity to create a better future.

Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Vets/Disabled