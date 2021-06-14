Environmental Scientist, Greenhouse Gas Professional, Ruby Canyon Environmental – Grand Junction, CO

Founded in 2005, Ruby Canyon Environmental, Inc. (RCE) is dedicated to supporting and assuring that our clients’ environmental initiatives adhere to high standards of excellence. For over 15 years, we have championed accurate GHG emissions accounting for corporate inventories, facility-based reporting, carbon offsets and other environmental projects. RCE is well versed in all aspects of domestic and international climate policy, GHG programs, EPA regulations and both compliance and voluntary carbon offset programs. RCE’s expertise and experience working in today’s dynamic carbon markets has expanded to include sustainability reporting, life-cycle analysis, carbon footprint of products, as well as forestry and land use change. Having provided services for hundreds of clients, RCE has grown to become one of the most highly regarded GHG and environmental assurance companies in North and South America. In 2020, Ruby Canyon Environmental was named Best Verification Company in North America in the Environmental Finance market survey.

RCE is based in Grand Junction, CO with a regional office located in Mexico City. RCE also has satellite offices throughout the U.S.

Job description:

RCE is seeking an entry-level professional to join our team of experienced GHG professionals. The full-time, multi-disciplinary position requires technical, data analysis, auditing, communication and project management skills. Projects could include work with the following sectors: agriculture and forestry (AFLOU), manufacturing, oil & gas, chemical, livestock (hog and dairy farms), transportation, waste, coal mining, renewable energy, CFCs/HCFCs. Candidate must be a team player, a quick learner, have strong written and verbal communications skills, possess a commitment to excellence, and the ability to work independently. Candidate must also be able and willing to travel throughout North and South America for work assignments.

Location:

Office in Grand Junction, CO for one-two years. After that time, RCE is open to remote office options.

Benefits:

Up to 100% compensation for health/vision/dental insurance

401k Simple plan with employer matching contributions

Three weeks PTO during first year

10 paid holidays

Volunteer time off policy

Bonus opportunities

Required Qualifications:

B.S. in relevant Engineering or Science subject

Ability to perform complex calculations, data analysis, and draft technical reports

Excellent organizational skills related to time, client, and project management, with ability to manage multiple projects at once

Advanced skills in standard software packages including MS Excel, Word and PowerPoint

Preferred Qualifications:

Graduate level degree in Engineering or Science

Experience with GHG emissions inventories and GHG emission reduction projects

Technical knowledge of the AFLOU sector

Spanish language proficiency

Desired Qualifications:

Experience in sustainability programs

Experience in carbon markets or climate change policy

Experience with carbon footprinting or life-cycle analysis

Please send resumes to Renata Cote: rcote@rubycanyonenv.com