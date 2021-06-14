Greenhouse Gas Professional, Ruby Canyon Environment – Grand Junction, CO

Founded in 2005, Ruby Canyon Environmental, Inc. (RCE) is dedicated to supporting and assuring that our clients’ environmental initiatives adhere to high standards of excellence. For over 15 years, we have championed accurate GHG emissions accounting for corporate inventories, facility-based reporting, carbon offsets and other environmental projects. RCE is well versed in all aspects of domestic and international climate policy, GHG programs, EPA regulations and both compliance and voluntary carbon offset programs. RCE’s expertise and experience working in today’s dynamic carbon markets has expanded to include sustainability reporting, life-cycle analysis, carbon footprint of products, as well as forestry and land use change. Having provided services for hundreds of clients, RCE has grown to become one of the most highly regarded GHG and environmental assurance companies in North and South America. In 2020, Ruby Canyon Environmental was named Best Verification Company in North America in the Environmental Finance market survey.

RCE is based in Grand Junction, CO with a regional office located in Mexico City. RCE also has satellite offices throughout the U.S.

Job description:

Ruby Canyon Environmental is seeking a GHG Professional to join our growing GHG verification and consulting business. This position will perform high level GHG verifications/consulting for our clients and will involve all aspects of GHG monitoring, reporting, and verification (MRV) for carbon offset projects, mandatory GHG reporting, corporate GHG inventories, sustainability reporting and carbon neutrality assessments. Candidate must be a team player, have strong written and verbal communications skills, a commitment to excellence and be able to work independently. Candidate must be able and willing to travel throughout North and South America for work assignments.

Location:

Ideally located at RCE’s main office in Grand Junction, CO for two years, but RCE is open to remote options for experienced GHG professionals.

Benefits:

Up to 100% compensation for health/vision/dental insurance

401k Simple plan with employer matching contributions

Three weeks PTO during first year

10 paid holidays

Volunteer time off policy

Bonus opportunities

Required Qualifications:

A minimum of three (3) years’ experience with GHG accounting and performing GHG verifications and/or developing GHG emissions inventories/projects in one or more of the following programs:

Carbon Offsets: California ARB, British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, American Carbon Registry, Climate Action Reserve, Verified Carbon Standard, Cercarbono, CDM, EU ETS, Gold Standard

GHG Reporting: California ARB, British Columbia MRR, Alberta TIER, Ontario MRR, Canada OBPS, The Climate Registry, Airport Carbon Accreditation, CORSIA, Mexico RENE, EPA MRR

Climate Disclosure Project, GRI G4 Reporting, ESG Reporting

Ability to perform audits, data analysis, complex calculations, understand regulations and standards, and draft technical reports

Possess excellent organizational skills related to time management, client interaction, and project management, with ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously

Advanced skills in standard software packages including MS Excel, Word and PowerPoint.

B.S. in relevant Engineering or Science subject.

Preferred Qualifications:

Graduate level degree in Engineering or Science

Experience with the AFOLU sector (forestry, land use change, soil, cropland, grassland)

Experience with carbon management and advisory

Experience with carbon footprint of products, carbon neutrality, carbon intensity metrics

Experience working with energy-intensive industries

Spanish or French language

Please send resumes to Renata Cote: rcote@rubycanyonenv.com