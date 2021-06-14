China ETS progresses onto legislative work plan
Published 08:19 on June 14, 2021 / Last updated at 08:44 on June 14, 2021 / China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market / No Comments
China’s emissions trading regulations have captured a place in the State Council’s legislative work plan for 2021, meaning the nation’s carbon market could be embedded in law before the end of the year.
China’s emissions trading regulations have captured a place in the State Council’s legislative work plan for 2021, meaning the nation’s carbon market could be embedded in law before the end of the year.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.