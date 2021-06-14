Asia Pacific > Queensland to launch second round of call for carbon projects

Queensland to launch second round of call for carbon projects

Published 08:27 on June 14, 2021  /  Last updated at 08:27 on June 14, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, Australia  /  No Comments

The Queensland state government in Australia is readying a second round of investments in carbon projects under its Land Restoration Fund, which will include setting up a new vehicle focused on natural capital.

The Queensland state government in Australia is readying a second round of investments in carbon projects under its Land Restoration Fund, which will include setting up a new vehicle focused on natural capital.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software