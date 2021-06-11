WCI speculative length hits new highs as compliance sinks further into the red

Published 21:54 on June 11, 2021 / Last updated at 21:54 on June 11, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Speculators’ California Carbon Allowance (CCA) positions sailed higher this week, with financial firms taking additional length on future vintage allowances, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.