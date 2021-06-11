Two more California offset projects chart LCFS pathways
Published 20:32 on June 11, 2021 / Last updated at 21:32 on June 11, 2021 / Americas, Canada, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments
A pair of Missouri-based dairy digesters previously registered under California’s compliance offset programme applied for fuel pathways under the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS), with only one having previously generated compliance-grade credits, according to documents published Thursday.
A pair of Missouri-based dairy digesters previously registered under California’s compliance offset programme applied for fuel pathways under the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS), with only one having previously generated compliance-grade credits, according to documents published Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.