Two more California offset projects chart LCFS pathways

Published 20:32 on June 11, 2021 / Last updated at 21:32 on June 11, 2021 / Americas, Canada, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

A pair of Missouri-based dairy digesters previously registered under California’s compliance offset programme applied for fuel pathways under the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS), with only one having previously generated compliance-grade credits, according to documents published Thursday.