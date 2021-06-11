Americas > Two more California offset projects chart LCFS pathways

Two more California offset projects chart LCFS pathways

Published 20:32 on June 11, 2021

A pair of Missouri-based dairy digesters previously registered under California’s compliance offset programme applied for fuel pathways under the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS), with only one having previously generated compliance-grade credits, according to documents published Thursday.

